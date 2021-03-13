MLAs who were denied tickets to recontest will not hamper BJP's prospect: Queen Oja

New Delhi: As Assam is gearing up for the election, BJP MP from Guwahati, Queen Oja's reaction on the distribution of tickets came to the fore. She said that sitting MLAs who were denied tickets to recontest will not hamper BJP's prospect.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Oja said that BJP's central leadership took the decision after proper consultation and the leaders who are denied getting the ticket, will also work for the party.

Her statement assumes significance following reported unrest inside state BJP over the ticket distribution process.

There are allegations that Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has campaigned against some sitting MLAs before the central leadership so that he can accommodate some of his loyalists especially turncoats from Congress.

Interestingly, at a time when 12 sitting BJP legislators were denied tickets, several turncoats from Congress got tickets after they switched over to the party.

Exuding confidence about the BJP-led alliance in Assam, she targeted AJP and Rajior Dol. "The only regional party, AGP, is with us. So we are confident that people will vote for our alliance," said Oja.

BJP is contesting the coming election in alliance with AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Both AJP and Raijor Dol were formed in Assam against the backdrop of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement.

ALSO READ: RJD joins Congress-led alliance in Assam

Several prominent leaders from the influential student organisation of the state, All Assam Students Union (AASU), came together to form AJP. Similarly, peasant leader Akhil Gogoi along with several intellectuals of the state formed Raijor Dal.

Both AJP and Raijor Dal have been contesting the coming Assembly election as a united regional front.

Interestingly, AJP has also sealed a poll alliance with the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) of Karbi Anglong.

"People have understood the motive behind the formation of AJP and Raijor Dal. They have formed a political party for their own interest...In fact, people are keeping themselves at a distance from these two-party," said Oja.

ALSO READ: Ex parliamentarian Jayashree Goswami slams AGP for snubbing Prafulla Mahanta

She said that the forthcoming Assembly election in the state will be mainly two party-centric contest between Congress and BJP.

"In some constituencies, there could be a contest between AGP and AIUDF too," said Oja.

AGP was an offshoot of AASU and was formed after the historic Assam Accord of 1985. AGP formed a government in the state twice between 1985 to 1989 and from 1996 to 2001.

Oja, however, vehemently criticised Congress for its understanding of the AIUDF. "There is no more support base for Congress in Assam. This party is in its last stage of existence. So, to keep itself alive Congress has come to an understanding with AIUDF," Oja said.

Claiming that AIUDF is a communal party, the BJP MP said that people in Assam will never support any communal party or its allies.

ALSO READ: BJP announces list of candidates, launches 'Mission 100 plus' in Assam

"AIUDF termed BJP as communal party...In fact, with its communal ideology, AIUDF is the only communal party in the state," added Oja.

She has expressed her confidence that the BJP government will again come to the power in Assam.

"Our government in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has done tremendous developmental activities. People have seen our work and I am sure people will again give us the chance for the second term," Oja said.

ALSO READ: BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance will form govt in Assam: Pramod Boro