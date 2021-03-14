Six-year-old kidnapped from Tirupati rescued in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A six-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, who was allegedly abducted from a bus stand in Tirupati, was rescued by the Andhra Pradesh police and handed over to the child helpline centre on Saturday. Shivam Sahu was abandoned by his kidnappers in Vijayawada.

Sahu was abducted on February 27 when he and his parents were on a pilgrimage to the Lord Venkateswara's shrine in Tirumala Hills. The family was waiting to board a bus from the Alipiri link bus stand and the child went missing when he was a few metres away from his parents.

In the CCTV footage, the kidnapper can be seen closely observing the family at the bus stand and abducted the boy when the family takes off their eyes from their child.

The kidnapper, identified as Shivappa, was traced on the basis of the CCTV footage and is a resident of Chittor district in Andhra Pradesh. Shivappa left the boy in Vijaywada and fled away. The boy was found by the Vijaywada police who immediately informed their Tirupati counterparts.

The Tirupati police handed over the child to the child helpline centre who will reunite Shivam with his parents.

Special police teams were sent to neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to trace the missing boy. The family lodged a complaint with a local police station on the very same day when Sahu went missing.

The family also approached Chhattisgarh police to find their missing child. After Sahu was found, the family talked to their child through video calls.

Police said that the kidnapper had tonsured the child in an attempt to mislead his identity.

