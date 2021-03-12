Minister Smriti Irani to campaign in Assam

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner and Union minister for textiles Smriti Irani will arrive in Assam on Saturday.

Irani will campaign for the BJP candidates at Mariani, Sivsagar and Samaguri constituencies.

Ramani Tanti is contesting at Mariani while Surabhi Rajkowari is contesting the polls in the Sivsagar constituency.

Anil Saikia is a BJP candidate for Samaguri, a forte of the Congress held by former minister Rockybul Hussain since 2001.

