Social media furore over Tirath's 'ripped jeans' remark

Hyderabad: Days after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat commented on ripped jeans, social media platforms have been flooded with comments along with pictures of women in ripped jeans. Not only common people but the celebrities have also commented on Rawat's statement. Some have even suggested him to change his mentality instead of passing comment on clothes.

Addressing a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat had said that he was shocked after seeing a woman seated near him on an aeroplane wearing ripped jeans.

"Recently when I was returning from Jaipur...I noticed a woman sitting beside me. She was wearing gumboots and ripped jeans exposing her knees. The woman, who runs an NGO, was with her two kids. What kind of values would you give to your children?" Rawat said.

"The country’s ‘sanskriti’ & ‘sanskaar’ are impacted by men who sit and judge women and their choices. Soch badlo Mukhyamantri Rawat ji, tabhi desh badlega. #RippedJeansTwitter," Priyanka Chaturvedi, actor, wrote on Twitter

However, actor Kangana Ranaut had a slightly different take on the controversy.

Kangana Ranaut

"If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter," she wrote.

While Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter NavyaNaveliNanda posted a photo in #RippedJeans, says 'change your mentality' to Uttarakhand CM's remarks

Navya Naveli Nanda

On the same Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, Tirath Singh Rawat : “ shocked “ to see a women wearing ripped jeans “ shocked “ to hear you say that being C M of Uttarakhand