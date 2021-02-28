Man injured in Srinagar attack dies in hospital

Srinagar: Eleven days after he was attacked by assailants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, Akash Mehra, son of the owner of the city's popular eatery, Krishna Dhaba, succumbed to critical injuries on Sunday.



Doctors at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital said Akash had sustained critical bullet injuries in the lower side of the right armpit and abdomen.



"He was put on a life support system, but despite our best efforts he passed away around 3.30 a.m. today", doctors at the hospital said.



25-year old Akash Mehra, son of Rajesh Mehra, the owner of Krishna Dhaba was attacked by assailants when he was at his eatery across the counter in the busy evening hours on February 17 when the entire security apparatus was busy with the visit of ambassadors of foreign countries to the Valley.

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said during a press conference on February 19 that the attack was carried out by three newly recruited motorcycle-borne terrorists. He said all three arrested were newly recruited militants and “confessed” to have carried out the attack.



The IGP said the three suspects had been arrested and the pistol and the motorcycle used in the attack has been recovered.

The attack on the eatery owner's son has been condemned by locals, who in addition to scores of tourists, have been visiting the eatery for its fresh, tasty and reasonably priced vegetarian food.

With IANS inputs