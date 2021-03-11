SSLC, Plus Two Examinations Postponed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The SSLC and Plus Two examinations have been postponed in Kerala and they will be conducted from April 8th to 30th. The exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 17.

Also read: BSF to disrupt cross-border infiltration tunnels

However, the state government had approached the Election Commission seeking postponement of the examination in the wake of Assembly elections. Students and parents were worried that a final decision would not be made just days before the exams. The revised exam timetable will also be published soon.

Also read: Tax authorities arrest man for GST fraud

The government had approached the Election Commission seeking a change in the exams, citing inconvenience to teachers who have election duty and limited space to conduct exams as the assessment camps have been converted into strong rooms to keep voting machines.

Also read: RJD criticises Bihar CM on liquor trade in the state

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to reschedule the examination following a report by Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena.