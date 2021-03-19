State resolutions against CAA, farm laws do not abet offence: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of a plea challenging the legislative competence of diverse state assemblies in adopting 'Resolutions' against central statues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the farm laws, by four weeks.

The central laws fall under the purview of the Union List of the 7th schedule.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it does not want to "create more problems than the solution."

READ: US House passes key bills providing citizenship to dreamers, farmworker immigrants

The petitioner had contended that the legislative assemblies of Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have violated the fundamental rights of all the citizens.

Disagreeing with the arguments of the petitioner, Justice Bobde observed that the state Assemblies have not abetted the public to disobey the laws. "They have not told the people to disobey the law, they have only requested the Parliament to repeal the law, this is an opinion expressed by the Kerela assembly, its not forceful," CJI told the petitioner.

Adding further, he said that the court can be with the petitioner, "had the state assemblies forced people to disobey (the laws) but they have just expressed an opinion."

With the CJI set to retire later in April, the case is likely to be heard by a different bench after four weeks.

ALSO READ: 45.7% people feel Yogi unable to fulfil pre-poll promises