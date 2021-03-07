Student allegedly shoots at teacher in UP

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a teacher was allegedly shot at by a student in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

According to the police, a teacher named Sachin complained to the police that a 12th standard student studying in his school escaped by shooting at him. In the complaint, the teacher also said that he was slightly injured.

The cause of the conflict between the teacher and the student is yet to be ascertained, but it is being said that student was angry after the teacher scolded him for not doing homework. After this, on seeing the teacher in the school, he got furious and shot at the teacher and escaped from the spot.

The police have registered a case against the student.

The police claim that the accused student will be arrested soon and assured that the investigation is in full fledge.

