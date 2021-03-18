Supreme Court refuses to disclose probe report against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday has refused to disclose the investigation report filed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice AK Patnaik on the 'larger conspiracy' behind allegations of sexual harassment against the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, by a court employee.

Back in 2019, the top court had ordered a probe by Justice Patnaik on the whole matter. Thereafter, recently the court closed the proceedings in the matter observing that continuing these proceedings will have no use and also said that according to the report (not in public domain) probability of conspiracy can not be ruled out.

Journalist Saurav Das had filed an RTI in the court to get details of the probe report. However, the court has refused to disclose the report and said: "You are not a party in a judicial matter in SMW (C) No.1 of 2019. Information/Inspection or copies/certified copies of the judgements/orders/judicial record of this Hon'ble court can only be obtained by moving an application under XIII read with Order V, Rule 2(37) and other relevant provisions of the Supreme Court rules, 2013 on payment of prescribed fee and charges giving full particulars of the case. Supreme Court Rules, 2013 on payment of prescribed fee and charges giving full particulars of the case. Supreme Court Rules, 2013 are available on the Supreme Court website and can be accessed/downloaded therefrom."

"Even otherwise, the nature of the information sought is exempt under section 8(1) (b),8 (1) (j) and Section 11(1) of the Right To Information Act,2005," read the reply.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court quashes 'Rakhi to molester' bail condition set by lower court