Nagpur: In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the administration has decided to impose lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. Essential services would only be allowed during the lockdown.

According to reports, vegetable and milk shops would continue its operations. The highest number of Covid-19 cases in the new year, 13,659 Covid-19 cases, were reported in Maharastra last day.

A total of 1539 new Covid cases were reported in Mumbai and nearby areas last day. Five patients have succumbed.

Currently, 11, 379 patients are undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The recovery rate is 93 per cent and the period of doubling the patients is now 215 days.

The inoculation drive is being carried out and the Central Government has given its nod to run private hospitals 24 hours for inoculation so that, the target of vaccinating senior citizens and persons between 45 to 59 with co-morbidities could be achieved early.

