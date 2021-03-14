SUV case: NIA arrests Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

Mumbai: In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night arrested Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home.

Read: Hiran death case: Vaze transferred to Mumbai police's CFC unit

The arrest was made minutes before midnight, after the NIA grilled Vaze for over 12 hours since Saturday morning.

Read: Vaze is not Osama Bin Laden, wait till probe is over: Uddhav

Earlier, a Thane Court had declined to grant interim bail to Vaze and posted his plea for a later date.

Read: Cop Sachin Vaze's name came in statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife: Anil Deshmukh

