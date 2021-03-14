Suvendu Adhikari is not a traitor, says brother

Nandigram: Speaking on the occasion of Nandigram Diwas, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dibyendu Adhikari said former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari has never betrayed the people of Nandigram constituency.



'Suvendu Adhikari has never betrayed the people of Nandigram and he never will do so,' he said.

After Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, many TMC leaders had called him a 'traitor'.

Adhikari resigned from Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year.

On Saturday, his father Sisir Adhikari came out in support of him.