Tandav row: Amazon executive's anticipatory bail plea rejected

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit, a top Amazon executive against whom the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The court said that the freedom of expression of a person cannot cover the fundamental rights of religious freedom of the majority of people.

It also observed that the petitioner did not cooperate in the investigation after getting relief from the court and added that "it is clear from her conduct that she does not respect the law. Cooperation in the investigation is the first condition for anticipatory bail."

The court further added that those who do not respect the fundamental rights of the majority community cannot demand protection of their basic rights. The court has rejected the anticipatory bail application, considering the name 'Tandav' which itself hurts the sentiment.

The court, in its long judgment, cited the Supreme Court's judgment that the filmmakers should respect the religious sentiments of the people. It also said that the filmmakers of western countries do not make films on Jesus and Mohammed, but Hindi films are made with Hindu deities.

The court also said that Aparna Purohit who has studied journalism and has been in the film industry for 15 years also included objectionable slogans made by student of Jamia Millia Islamia university. "It wrongly describes India as intolerant and an attempt has been made to project the image of the country as unlivable."

So far, 10 FIRs and four criminal cases have been registered against 'Tandav'.