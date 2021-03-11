RJD criticises Bihar CM on liquor trade in the state

Patna (Bihar): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of involvement in the liquor trade.

In a press conference on Thursday, he linked Nitish Kumar with the liquor mafia of Bihar and asked what action was taken to stop the mafia.

Yadav also spoke about liquor being seized from the plot of Minister Ram Surat Rai. He also said that Gyan Vidya Mandir is the name of the school which is being run by the minister. He questioned what kind of knowledge is being imparted in the school and demanded that he should be sacked.

Tejashwi said that about 64 per cent of the ministers in the cabinet are tainted and that many have serious criminal cases such as rape, murder and kidnapping, registered against them.

He said that even after the misdeeds of the ministers, the CM is unable to take any action against those responsible, Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader said that no Chief Minister in any state of the country is more helpless and weak than Nitish Kumar.