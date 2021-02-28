Telangana reports 178 fresh Covid cases

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana saw 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases past 2.98 lakhs while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 30, followed by 20 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 15 in Rangareddy and 10 cases in Karimnagar, a government bulletin said on Saturday at 8 pm.

The total number of cases stood at 2,98,631 while 148 patients were cured, the total recoveries were at 2,95,059.

The state has 1,939 active cases and 40,821 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, twelve students of Jharasangam Kasturbagandhi Girls' School in Sangareddy district tested positive, said Mandal Medical Officer Majeed.

However, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that Covid was under control in Telangana. The positive rate was 0.43 per cent, with less than 200 cases being reported every day. Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gowda on Saturday conducted a review through video conference with the chief secretary of the state as the third phase vaccination process will begin across the country from March 1.

Cumulatively, over 86.59 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.32 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.80 per cent, while it was 97.1 per cent in the country.

