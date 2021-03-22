Thieves loot Rs 17 lakh from SBI ATM in Kashmir

Srinagar (J&K): Unidentified persons on Monday decamped with around Rs 17 lakh from a State Bank of India ATM at the main market in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

According to police, the ATM was found vandalized by customers who informed the police.

"An investigation into the alleged robbery has been launched. As per the initial investigation, around ₹17 lakh have been looted. We are verifying the facts and the actual amount of cash looted. ATM guard's version will be recorded and CCTV footage will also be analysed. Following which the investigation will get a direction," a senior police official told ETV Bharat.

This is the third bank robbery in Kashmir. Earlier, branches of Grameen Bank at Kunzar (Baramulla) and Panzinara (Srinagar) were looted by unidentified men.