Another charge sheet filed in Delhi violence case

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday filed another supplementary chargesheet before Karkardooma court in connection with the violence in Delhi in February 2020.



The charge sheet presented before the court reveals findings from CCTV footage which allegedly said that the violence was well planned.

Former student union leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and sacked AAP councillor Tahir Hussain are among key conspirators named in the case being probed by the Special Cell.

A Delhi Court on February 16 further extended till March 1, the judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava on February 19 said that three teams of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) have been constituted to probe the incidents.

More than 750 cases were registered in the north-east Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured.

(With Input from agencies)