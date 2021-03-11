Three arrested for performing puja inside Taj Mahal

Agra: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday detained three Hindu Mahasabha activists for allegedly performing pujas inside the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

CISF had detained eight right-wing activists but five people were released later in the day. According to sources, Hindu Mahasabha provincial president Meena Diwakar and her supporters performed pujas on the Diana bench in Taj Mahal.

READ: UP man held for abducting, marrying minor after conversion

Hindu Mahasabha activists held a protest demanding the immediate release of their presidents and warned of severe consequences if their supremos are arrested for long.

Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Sanjay Jatt told the media, "We have always considered Taj Mahal as Shiv Mandir. Hindu Mahasabha President Meena Diwakar, who had performed aarti earlier, was arrested today by CISF for performing pujas on Maha Shivratri. We demand her immediate release. We have our birthright on Tejo Mahal (Taj Mahal) and the minority community has violated the guidelines of SC by performing namaz inside the monument."

READ: Woman arrested for killing husband in Hyderabad

"If you excavate the Taj Mahal, you will find an idol of Lord Shiva. If you don't find it, I am ready to end my life. Just like the remains of Ram temple were found in Ayodhya, Shiv Mandir will be found in Taj Mahal," he added.

READ: Police blame monkeys for Gandhi statue damage