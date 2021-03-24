Death Sentence for three in Bulandshahr gang rape, murder case

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A special court on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to three men convicted of gang-rape and murder of a minor in Bulandshahr in January 2018.

The minor victim was kidnapped and then brutally gang-raped and murdered, after which the men dumped her body in a canal in Dadri of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Later, the convicts Dilshad, Israel and Zulfikar, who belonged to the Sikandrabad area, were arrested and sent to jail. After completing the investigation, the police had filed a charge sheet against all the three accused in the POSCO court.

After hearing arguments over the quantum of punishment, additional district and sessions judge Rajesh Parashar also imposed a fine on each of the convicts and awarded the death sentence.

What is POSCO Act?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO, (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide punishment to those engaging in sexual crimes against children, the death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault, besides levying fines and imprisonment, to curb child pornography.

