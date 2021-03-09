Three cops suspended in Jharkhand lynching case

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Ranchi SSP Surendra Kumar Jha on Tuesday suspended three police personnel in connection with an alleged mob lynching incident in Kotwali police station in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The SSP suspended Vaibhav Singh, Vijay Shankar Singh and Vishram Tigga of Kotwali police station. Police also arrested four people after an FIR was lodged against 40 people on the statement given by the victim's mother.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth, Sachin Kumar Verma was allegedly lynched on charges of theft in Ranchi.

According to the police, Verma, a resident of Nawatoli village situated near the Kotwali police station, was brutally beaten up by a group of people on charges of theft on Sunday night. The police rescued him after getting information about him being held hostage.

The police admitted him to a local hospital for treatment. However, Sachin died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

The matter is related to the theft of a Tata 407 vehicle from the Upper Bazaar area on Sunday. Sachin was caught by a group of people and brutally thrashed. A person, however, informed the police while he was being manhandled.

The victim's kin gheraoed the Kotwali police station on Monday following his death. The police are yet to arrest the accused involved in Sachin's killing.

The family members said Sachin was innocent and had gone out to celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

The police are investigating the matter and assured the family of arresting the people involved in the incident.