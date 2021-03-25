Soldiers killed after vehicle overturns in Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: Three Army personnel lost their lives after their military vehicle overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district Five personnel sustained injuries in the accident after midnight.

"Three Army personnel lost their lives and five injured in an accident involving their military vehicle at Gopalsar near Suratgarh, Rajasthan," Army officials said.

READ: Five students crushed to death by speeding SUV in Rajasthan's Jalore

According to reports, the jawans belonged to Bhatinda and were posted in 47 AD unit and were in Rajasthan for military exercise. Rajiyasar police swung into action and immediately admitted the injured jawans to the hospitals to Suratgarh Trauma Centre. They were later referred to the military hospital.

READ: Man beaten, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences over the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened to learn of an accident in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar in which three army soldiers have lost lives and five are injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot tweeted.

READ: Family ostracised over son's love marriage in Rajasthan

With ANI inputs