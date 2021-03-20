Three Maoist aides surrender to cops in Vishakapatnam

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Three Maoist aides surrendered before the Visakhapatnam police of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Pangi Jaggarao (31), who was the most important person in the legion. Pangi Mugiri alias Vishnu and Vanthala Narayana alias Sidhu were among them. A total of 48 cases registered against Jaggarao, including the destruction of four properties. He has been in the legion since 2006 and has performed responsibilities in different designations. He had played a key role in hiding top leader RK from the police.

Three militia members surrender to cops in Vishakapatnam

Jaggarao, who is known for taking top leaders to safe areas, is currently suffering from an illness, said police. District SP B. Krishna Rao disclosed the details of the militia members who surrendered. Another commander of the force, Pangi Mugiri alias Vishnu, is said to be involved in five crimes. Vantala Narayana alias Sidhu is said to have played a role in the seven crimes.

