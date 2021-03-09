TIPRA-INPT finally stitch pre-poll alliance

Agartala (Tripura): 'The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance' (TIPRA) and the oldest regional political outfit 'Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura' IPFT on Monday finally entered into an alliance, shedding all the differences post several rounds of meetings held late on Monday evening.

But, what seemed intriguing in the alliance was that both the parties had fielded separate candidates in the Chawmanu constituency within an hour of the joint press conference made by TIPRA and INPT leaders. None of the parties clarified the reason behind this but maintained that their alliance was sealed on the basis of an ideology that stood for a clean regional alliance.

Prior to the candidate declaration, INPT leaders including BK Hranghkwal and Jagadish Debbarma addressed a joint press conference at Ujjayanta Palace. While, TIPRA Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “99 per cent of the regional political parties have joined hands together responding to the call of Thansa and the political alliance between both the parties are unconditional. Soon, a joint manifesto will be released. This is for the first time, we are not agitating together but fighting the elections." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that it was because of the passage of the CAA, all the regional political parties had come under the same roof.

Within an hour, TIPRA Moth spokesperson Anthony Debbarma declared a list of candidates in 17 seats and said that the rest of the candidates would be declared shortly. Among the notable candidates, newly inducted Animesh Debbarma got nominated by the party from the Kulai Champahaur constituency. On the other hand, many of the central executive committee members of the party have also been fielded for the upcoming elections.

Later on, in a separate press conference, the INPT had declared candidates for five seats. INPT supremo Bijay Kumar Hranghkhwal would fight from Karamcherra, Ratish Tripura (AGS) from Chawmanu, General Secretary Jagadish Debbarma from Jirania, AGS Umashankar Debbarma from Golaghati and CWC member Dhan Singh Tripura from Silachari Manu Bankul constituencies.