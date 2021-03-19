Tirath Singh Rawat in Capital for first time after becoming Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday reached New Delhi for the first time since he assumed the top office in the state.

Reports say Rawat is likely to meet BJP President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, among other party colleagues, during his trip.

The chief minister reached Delhi's Uttarakhand Sadan at about 2 pm in the afternoon and had a meeting with party workers here. He also met officials from the state stationed in the Capital.

Sources close to the chief minister said he is likely to pay a courtesy visit to senior party leaders later on Friday. He is likely to leave for Dehradun on Saturday.

