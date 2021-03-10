Dehradun: Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday was appointed as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat to be sworn in at 4pm today at Raj Bhavan.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held at the state party headquarters in Dehradun today.

The announcement was made by former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat who stepped down yesterday. After BJP leaders Ramesh Singh Pokhriyal and Trivendra Singh Rawat, he is the third Chief Minister from the Pauri Garhwal region.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.

Tirath Singh Rawat served as the party chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Uttarakhand from 9 February 2013 to 31 December 2015 and also as a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

As Uttarakhand BJP President, Tirath Singh Rawat won four mayoral posts in municipal corporations out of six as well as BJP won all five seats in Uttarakhand. He was elected as M.P. from Pauri Lokasabha Seat on 23 May 2019

He was the first education minister of the newly formed state Uttarakhand. In 1997, he was elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and was elected as president of the legislative council of Uttar Pradesh.

Tirath was picked up over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, former state BJP president and Lok Sabha member Ajay Bhatt, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj and others.

With ANI inputs