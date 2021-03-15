TMC appoints Yashwant Sinha as party vice president

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, has been appointed the Vice President of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The former union minister has also been made a member of the TMC national working committee as per the order issued on Monday by TMC General Secretary Subrata Bakshi.

On March 13, Sinha joined the TMC in Kolkata ahead of the state Assembly polls.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

