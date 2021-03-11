TMC, BJP knock on EC's door over 'attack' on Mamata

Kolkata: Representatives of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in West Bengal met Election Commission (EC) officials on Thursday over the

the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her poll campaign, leaders of the two parties said.



A TMC delegation comprising of MP Derek O'Brien, state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee reached EC office in Kolkata to file a complaint in the case.

Addressing media persons after meeting EC officials, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "On March 9, EC changed DGP. On March 10, a BJP MP posted on social media - 'aap samajh jayenge, 5 pm ke baad kya hone wala hai' & it happened to Mamata Didi at 6 pm. We condemn these incidents & this kind of behaviour & want the truth to prevail."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks to media

"Those responsible for this heinous incident need to be brought to book. It was in such poor taste that within 30 minutes, there were other kinds of statements. We condemn those statements. Talk to doctors & see what happened," he added.

READ: TMC workers protest across Bengal over 'attack' on Mamata

A delegation of the opposition BJP led by party vice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also met the EC officials to demand a proper investigation into the incident.

"They (TMC) are politicizing the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicized. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence," said Vijayvargiya.



"We want the video footage of the incident to be made public so that the people get to know what actually happened," a state BJP leader said.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks to media

READ: 'Attack' on Mamata at Nandigram: ECI seeks report, says official

"We wanted to meet her (Mamata Banerjee) but couldn't because that was not medically advised. We met Aroop Vishwas ji and asked him to convey best wishes to her," said BJP leader Tathagata Roy.

The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.



Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

READ: Mamata injured after being 'manhandled' during poll campaign in Nandigram

With agency inputs