TMC worker dies in clash with rivals in Bengal

Baruipur: A Trinamool Congress Party worker was killed and ten members of the United Front were injured on Thursday after a clash broke out between both groups in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Ten people from both sides sustained grievous injuries as a fallout of the violence.



Both sides have blamed each other for the violence.

The United Front alliance of the Left Front, the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have forged an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

READ: Wheelchair govt won't work in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata

On March 21, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Domjur district where former West Bengal Forest minister and BJP candidate Rajib Banerjee started his poll campaign. TMC workers allegedly raised 'Go back slogans' and restricted the BJP ‘turncoat’ candidate Rajib Banerjee to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

READ: Suvendu sheltering criminals from outside: TMC

Political violence in West Bengal has always existed in the state's political spectrum. Voting in assembly elections in West Bengal will take place in eight phases starting March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

READ: TMC swindling Amphan relief fund in Bengal: Shah