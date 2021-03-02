TMC's Kunal Ghosh assures ED to cooperate in Saradha scam

Kolkata (West Bengal): TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the money laundering case said that he will fully cooperate with the law enforcement agency in order to conduct a fair probe in the Saradha chit fund scam.

The agency said that the former Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to reach the CGO Complex office of the ED at the Salt Lake area of the city by 11 am on Tuesday.

Ghosh, who is out on bail in the Saradha case, was suspended from the TMC in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.

He was later reinstated as the party spokesperson.

The former MP headed a TV channel and a daily, which was funded by the now-defunct Saradha group.

Ghosh was arrested by the state police on November 23, 2013. He sent to CBI custody on September 4, 2014, after the agency took over the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court. In 2016, the Calcutta High Court had granted interim bail to Ghosh against a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

