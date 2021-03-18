Toolkit case: Internet should not be monopolised by a few, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Internet should not be monopolised by a few, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology in Rajya Sabha during the question hour. The new guidelines for social media are put in place to empower users who suffer from misuse. It is to curb content that affects the integrity, unity of country and dignity of women.

G C Chandrasekhar, MP from Karnataka raised the question whether the Government is suppressing citizens' voice by ordering a ban on Twitter accounts.

Prasad said that there are over 140 crore online users of Facebook, Whatsapp, Linkedin in our country. The companies are free to do business in the country.

The matter of concern is regarding the misuse and abuse of the platform. Internet is a powerful product of the human mind. But attempt to imperialise by few companies is not possible, said Prasad.

The new social media guidelines curbs the misuse of social media. Nude photographs or obscene content should be removed within 24 hours. The Government is not concerned about content creation, contents are classified and redressal mechanism is in place, said Minister.

In addition, Shatisikh Gohil,MP from Gujarat, Indian National Congress asked whether there is any mechanism to identify fake accounts in the wake of upcoming election. Minister replied that it has asked social media companies to add voluntary verification. He ensured that fake account and the dissemination of fake news will be scrutinized during elections.

