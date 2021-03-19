Trade union worker stage protest against 'New Pension Scheme'

New Delhi: The members of the National Confederation of Government Employees took to the streets in the national capital to protest against the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister stating demands.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Virender Sharma, convenor, NCGE said the NPS has many flaws as employees receive fewer benefits as compared to the old scheme.

"There is no minimum pension guarantee in this scheme and there is also no provision for relief from inflation. Apart from these, no additional benefit will be provided to the retired employees on completion of 80, 85, 90, 95 and 100 years," he said.

He further said that there is no provision of compulsory retirement pension and compensation pension in the new scheme.

"The new scheme has ended the government's tradition of providing social security to employees after their retirement. We demand that the government should provide minimum pension to employees after their retirement and that should the half of one's last salary," he added.

He further said the pension should be linked to the inflation rate, the NPS should be cancelled and the old scheme (CCS Rules 1972) should be implemented again.

