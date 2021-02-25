Trade unions transport strike affects commuters in TN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu transport workers affiliated with nine trade unions commenced their indefinite strike on Thursday demanding the government to conclude the 14th wage revision talks immediately, leaving several commuters stranded across the state.

The strike by the unions, including DMK-affiliated LPF, CITU, AITUC and INTUC, is also to seek pending terminal benefits of workers retired from 2020 and non-allocation of funds in the budget to compensate the losses incurred by the corporation which is a service sector.

The strike caused hardship to commuters, particularly students and office goers. Nearly 50 per cent of buses plied in the state capital during the early hours and the number of government buses that operated in several districts was abysmally low.

A senior official at the state transport department said the MTC operated 50 to 57 per cent buses in Chennai from 7 am to 9 am. "We have taken steps to ensure the people were not affected on account of the strike," a senior official said.

The trade union affiliated to the ruling AIADMK - Anna Trade Union - however, resorted to work in Chennai and other parts of the state, as they did not participate in the strike.

In Nagercoil, Tiruchy, Madurai, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai, for instance, many buses remained at the bays and some of the bus stations wore a deserted look.

However, all state buses will run today normally, said Transport Minister MR. Vijayabaskar.

He also said, " Negotiation talks on wages for transport workers have been made two times so far. Due to covid pandemic negotiation talks wasn't able to carry for the past one year.

Considering this delay we provide Rs. 1000 to all workers as interim relief and all workers should think about this. I urge them to call off strike and resume their work. This matter will be discussed and the final decision will be taken soon."

"The interim relief of Rs. 1,000 per month announced by the transport minister (M R Vijayabhaskar) is not adequate to resolve the issues faced by the employees," K Natarajan, treasurer of LPF, said.

He demanded the government to hold parleys with the unions and conclude the 14th wage revision.

Apart from interim relief till the conclusion of the 14th wage revision talks, Vijayabhaskar had announced the allocation of Rs 536 crore for the settlement of retirement benefits of employees who retired from service from January to April last year.

After holding discussion with Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday, the minister had said, "we had paid Rs 972 crore last month for the employees who retired between April and December 2019. With this, we have paid retirement benefits for all the employees.

