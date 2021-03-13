Tripura BJP hits back at Manik Sarkar over his statement

Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has reacted sharply against the statement of former Chief Minister and veteran CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar over his statement.

Hitting out at the BJP, Sarkar had on Friday said that the constitution has ceased to function in Tripura and total anarchy is prevailing in the state.

He had also demanded the withdrawal of the decision to hire an agency for outsourcing government staff.

Reacting to Sarkar's statement, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that the former Chief Minister was trying to mislead the people by presenting distorted facts.

Also Read: Mushroom farming brings spawning success for Tripura man

Chakraborty further dared Sarkar to substantiate his allegations and said, "In the last three years, the CPM party sought permission to organize 3,724 party programmes in various parts of the state and it successfully organized 3,447 programmes which indicated that the ruling government had never tried to disturb the democratic culture in the state."

He also alleged that the former Chief Minister is intentionally trying to incite youths and mislead a broader section of the people.

Also Read: Manik Sarkar points out faults in PM's address