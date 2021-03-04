Tripura former minister attacked, accuses BJP

Agartala (Tripura): Sitting MLA from Hrishyamukh assembly constituency and Deputy leader of the opposition Badal Chowdhury on Wednesday sustained injuries after miscreants showered brickbats and stones on him and his party colleagues at Jolaibari on Wednesday.

According to Chowdhury, he was taking a rest along with his party colleagues at a roadside shed when motorcycle ridden miscreants launched the attack.

The CPIM leaders left the spot wasting no time in order to avoid the violent attacks in which some of them were wounded. The front and back glasses of the vehicles were also broken during the attack.

The CPIM leaders rushed to the Police Superintendent office located at Belonia in search of safe refuge. After lodging an official complaint, Chowdhury was shifted to Belonia hospital for treatment. Briefing the media after the attack, Chowdhury accused Hrishyamukh BJP Mondol President Ashesh Baidya of plotting the entire incident and held that BJP sheltered miscreants responsible for the whole attack.

“Ashesh Baidya has now earned the tag of an infamous goon of this region. The whole attack has been committed under the aegis of Baidya”, alleged Badal.

Narrating the incident, he said, after a condolence meeting at Belonia party office, a team of leaders left for Saheed Dhananjoy Tripura Park located at Sachiram Bari of Jolaibari, where they were supposed to address a gathering followed by offering of floral tribute to the bust of Dhananjoy Tripura.

Also read: People rejecting BJP in Tripura: Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

As per the schedule they reached there and offered tributes. On their way back, the leaders got out of the car and sat down at a shed. Taking the advantage of the situation, the miscreants started pelting stones and brickbats at them. Soon they boarded their respective cars and left the place.

According to Badal, he had identified the miscreants divided into two groups. “One group went there from Hrishyamukh and the other one rushed there from Muhuripur. Their prime motive was to disturb the planned programmes”, said Badal.

The former Minister also lashed out at the police saying that adequate security arrangements were not ensured despite knowing about programmes. “I have directly come to the SP office just to make him aware of the situation. I have also asked the DM whether I have the right to enter in my own constituency or not”, he added.