Tripura secures second position for least vaccine wastage: Biplab Deb

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that the state has secured the second position in the country for recording the least wastage of on-going vaccine doses.

"Nationally, the average of vaccine wastage stands at 6 percent whereas, in Tripura, the wastage percentage is recorded at 2.5 percent. In the list of good performing states, Tripura is in the second position after Himachal Pradesh", the Chief Minister told the 7th annual Judicial conclave held at the premises of Tripura High Court.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chief Justice Tripura High Court AA Kurenshi and other judges of the High Court and district courts attended the conclave.

The Chief Minister admitting the financial boundaries, said, "We all know as to what limits we have. Tripura is a small state and thus the size of its budget. Only yesterday, the budget was placed worth Rs 22,724.50 crore. There were several financial challenges that a government had to undergo and balancing the whole system was a tough task. For the change and development to progress, I want cooperation from all. People will come with their petitions and the judiciary will certainly play its role envisaging every aspect".

According to Deb, Corona has taught a great lesson besides its vicious side.

"Covid 19 has definitely snatched many things from us, our loved ones but it had taught a very significant message of Atma Nirbharta. Today, the mindset of Atma Nirbharta had arrived and people irrespective of class, were trying to do something their own", Deb added.

The Chief Minister also hailed the frontline warriors for taking an effective role in making the vaccination drive successful. He appealed to all to taste the excitement of Tripura Tourism too.

