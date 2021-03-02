TRP scam: HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, an accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Justice P D Naik granted bail to Dasgupta (55) on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two solven sureties of the same amount.

The court permitted him to furnish temporary cash surety of the same amount for a period of six weeks, by which which he would have to submit the solvent sureties.

Also read: Mumbai Court denies bail for ex-BARC CEO

Dasgupta approached the HC in January this year after a sessions court rejected his bail plea while noting that he had played a vital role in the scam and was the alleged "mastermind".

Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 last year and is in jail since then.

Also read: Ex-Barc CEO was paid to alter TV ratings: Police

He is accused of having misused his official position and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company that runs all Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, to manipulate TRPs.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

(PTI)

Also read: BARC's ex-CEO Dasgupta played 'vital role' in TRP scam: Court