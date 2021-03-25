Anti-farmer tweets: Karnataka High Court sets aside FIR against Kangana

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday set aside the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweets in which she called the protesting farmers 'terrorists'.

Actress Kangana Ranaut had filed a criminal petition seeking cancellation of the FIR filed by the police at the Kyatasandra station in Tumkur.

The decision was taken on procedural grounds with the Court noting that the order by the Magistrate on October 9, 2020, directing registration of FIR against Ranaut was 'mechanically passed'. Hence, the Court remitted the matter back to the JFMC Magistrate for fresh consideration.

The Court also disapproved of the nature of tweets put out by Ranaut during a proceeding to read out her tweets in open court.

A complaint was filed against the actor by a lawyer, advocate Ramesh Naik. On October 9, 2020, a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Court at Bengaluru directed the police to register FIR against Ranaut based on Naik's complaint.

Following the order passed by the JMFC Court, Ranaut moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

The High Court in its order noted that the magistrate had not mentioned whether averments made in the complaint (before the Magistrate) amounted to a cognizable offence or not.

It concluded that the order was 'mechanical' and therefore be sent the matter back to the Magistrate for fresh consideration.

The High Court underscored on Thursday that its order was passed not on merits but on procedural aspects.

