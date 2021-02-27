Two arrested for conspiring to kill activist in Delhi

New Delhi: Police on Saturday arrested two people from RK Puram area who were reportedly conspiring to kill an activist. Police have also seized two country-made pistols and four live bullets from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh and Lakhan Rajput and are residents of Punjab. Initial investigation reveals that they were hired for killing a Kashmiri activist.

Delhi police said, "Two miscreants, residents of Punjab, arrested in RK Puram area. They were conspiring to kill an activist who speaks in Kashmir. Two pistols, two country-made guns and four live bullets recovered from them. The seized pistol is of the kind, manufactured in Pakistan."

Police has registered a case under Section 120 b of Arms Act and Section 115 (Abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life—if offence not committed) of the IPC. The accused is being interrogated.

With ANI inputs