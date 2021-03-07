Bulandshahr: A court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced two people to 30 years imprisonment each for raping a 13-year-old girl in January.
Judge Pallavi Agarwal of the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Bulandshahr also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts Biresh (21) and Gitam (20).
Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said both the accused were convicted and sentenced in just 52 days after the incident.
"A minor girl was raped on January 11 in a village under the Ramghat police station. We arrested two men and under provisions of the POCSO Act. We filed a charge-sheet before the court within nine days of the incident, Singh added.
ANI
