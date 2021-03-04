Two soldiers killed, three injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Chaibasa: Two security personnel were killed and three injured in a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.



Two men of the special unit of the state police, Jharkhand Jaguars, were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place around 8:45 AM in Hoyahatu village of the district.

Two other jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in the blast, they said.



The joint team was out for an operation in the area.

"Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. 2 jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while 2 received critical injuries. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF injured," CRPF said.

With agency inputs