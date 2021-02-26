UNGA Prez welcomes ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan

New Delhi: The United Nation General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

UNGA President took to Twitter and said, "I wholeheartedly welcome today's ceasefire agreement between #India and #Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieving sustainable peace by addressing each other’s core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates #UNGA values".

This move by India and Pakistan in resolving their key issues along the border and an effort in maintaining peace, has gained appreciation from the international community.

On a similar note, the United States has also welcomed the joint statement by India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the agreements on a ceasefire along the line of actual control and other sectors. The US reiterated that the move by both sides is a positive step towards greater peace and tranquillity in South Asia.

On Thursday, according to the joint statement, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

According to the statement, both sides agree on strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021.

India- Pakistan reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

