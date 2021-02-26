UNHRC chief concerned over India’s action towards those opposing farm laws

New Delhi: While updating the ongoing 46th session of the UNHRC in Geneva on Human Rights issues in more than 50 countries, High Commissioner of UN Human Rights Council Michelle Bachelet expressed criticism against Indian authority and said, “Charges of sedition against journalists and activists for reporting or commenting on the protests, and attempts to curb freedom of expression on social media, are disturbing departures from essential human rights principles”.

She reiterated that the ongoing dialogue efforts by both sides (the Indian Government and the stakeholders) will lead to an equitable solution to this crisis that respects the rights of all.

Since November 26 last year, farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital, demanding to turn down the three newly enacted farm laws. Many international celebrities, activists, lawmakers, political leaders have shown support to the farmers’ protest and had criticized the government’s ways of handling the crisis.

Further, the UNHRC chief said that the Human Rights Council continues to monitor the situation in Indian -administered Kashmir, where restrictions on communications, and clampdowns on civil society activists, remain of concern.

Read: Pak to hold 2-day int'l meet on Afghan refugees from Feb 17

“Despite the recent restoration of 4G access for mobile phones, the communications blockade has seriously hampered civic participation, as well as business, livelihoods, education, and access to healthcare and medical information.”, she added.

The chief pointed out that raids against human rights defenders in October and November exemplify the continued restrictions on civil society, and the resulting impact on the rights of the people of Kashmir to impart and receive information, and to engage in free, open debate on Government policies affecting them.

She also appreciated a pilot programme in the state of Kerala and said, “About inclusion and participation, I am encouraged by the recent experience of my office in a pilot programme in Kerala State, where officials, civil society organisations and community leaders have used innovative technology to ensure that the voices of marginalised and poor people are heard, and their needs addressed, in the pandemic response”.

Read: Google donates an additional amount of $ 300,000 to UNHCR to support refugees

Turning to Pakistan, the High Commission of UNHRC expressed deep concern over internet access in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and said, Internet access in Pak-administered Kashmir also remains a serious problem, prompting student protests in the past year.

The United Nations Human Rights Council started its 46th regular session on Monday 22nd February, where dignitaries representing more than 130 countries and region are addressing the council.

The Indian Government's reply to UNHCR Chief

"The GoI has shown utmost respect for protests by farmers & has remained engaged in dialogue with them to address their concerns," reiterated Ambassador IM Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, Geneva during General Debate on Oral Update of High Commissioner at 46th Session of Human Rights Council.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read: Rohingya vessel in Indian waters, UNHCR calls for 'immediate' rescue