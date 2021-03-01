UP: 2 booked for culpable homicide after wall collapse kills 3 labourers

Mahoba: Two persons were booked Monday for culpable homicide in connection with the death of three labourers in an incident of wall collapse here last night, police said.

The wall of an under-construction house in Kiratsagar area had collapsed around 8 pm Sunday, burying three labourers -- Kailash (30), Jairam Prajapati (32) and Ballu (28) -- to death, police had said Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against Bheem Chaurasia and his brother Munna on charges of culpable homicide, Kotwali police station SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey said Monday.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said the land on which the building was being constructed was a disputed plot and there were no safety measures for labourers.

He said the families of victims will be given due help.

PTI

