UP Lokayukta seeks CBI probe against forest officers

Lucknow: Holding the former Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police services (IPS) and four other government officers prima facie guilty of illegally cutting down trees at Sohelwa Wildlife Division in Balrampur in 2017, Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta has recommended a CBI probe against them.

Lokayukta Sanjay Mishra has sought a CBI probe against former IAS and then Principal Secretary of Forests Sanjeev Saran, former IPS and then chief forest conservator Dr Rupak Dey, Chief forest conservator Kurwila Thomas, chief forest conservator, then divisional forest officer Karan Singh Gautam and forest officers of Sohelwa and Balrampur accusing them of cutting trees on a large scale in 2017.

The 535-page Lokayukta report presented in the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad sought a probe and strict action into the corruption charges.

The case pertains to the large scale illegal cutting of trees and transportation of 1800 quintals of wood in various vehicles into the villages in 2017.

The police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had then intervened the vehicles and stated in their report that the forest officers are conniving with the smugglers to carry out illegal activities in a prohibited area.

During the investigation, senior forest officers tried to suppress the matter by suspending seven junior officers but the matter was taken up by the Lokayukta committee on the complaint of Gorakhpur police.

The Lokayukta report claimed that the forest officers were given a chance for an explanation and the prices of the wood were deliberately shown less.

