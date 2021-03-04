UP man walks to police station with daughter's severed head

Hardoi: In yet another horrendous incident, a man beheaded his 16-year-old daughter and reached the police station with her severed head.



The incident took place on Wednesday night and the man was allegedly upset over his daughter's alleged affair with her own cousin.



Hardoi police told reporters that the accused, Sarvesh Kumar of Pandeytara village under Majhila police station, has been arrested.

"Sarvesh is a vegetable vendor. A few days ago, he spotted his daughter in a compromising position with his cousin. He made up his mind to teach his daughter a lesson. Sarvesh's wife has also testified this in her statement to the police," the SP said.



According to police, Sarvesh reach home, late on Wednesday afternoon, and beheaded his daughter with a chopper.



Panic gripped the area when Sarvesh walked down to Majhila police station, about two kilometres away from his village, holding the girl's severed head in his hand.

Police said the girl, a student of Class 12, was the eldest among four children - three girls and a boy.



"The accused has been arrested and we have sent the body for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter from all angles," Hardoi SP Ashish Diwedi.

A video of a police constable holding the head of the girl went viral on social media, following which IG Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh took cognizance and suspended the constable deployed at Mahila police station.



She said that the responsibility of the police is to maintain law and order and also must carry themselves in a disciplined manner.



"The constable was holding the beheaded girl's head and taking a stroll in the police station," she said.

With IANS inputs