US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit India from March 19 to 21

New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Gen Lloyd J Austin will visit India from March 19 to 21 during which both sides are expected to focus on common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

It said Austin's visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasises the strength of India-US strategic partnership.

"Secretary of Defence of the United States of America General Lloyd J Austin will visit India from March 19 to 21," the ministry said.

In Delhi, Secretary Austin will hold extensive talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior dignitaries.

Read: Govt to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools from 2021-22 session

"Both sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said.

Read: Consultation paper on proposed IFSCA regulations, 2021

"Discussions regarding defence cooperation would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation," it said.

It will be the first visit by a top US official after the Joe Biden administration took charge.

Read: 'India exports defence hardware to 84 countries'

PTI