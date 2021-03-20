U.S. Secretary of Defense calls on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Secretary Austin conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order.

Prime Minister outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties. He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden.

Secretary Austin reiterated the U.S. Government’s continued commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries. He expressed the US’s strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

India and the US have been working closely with each other after the Chinese attempts to change the status quo in the eastern Ladakh area in April-May last year. The US side also helped by providing timely defence hardware supplies during the conflict apart from sharing important satellite feed and inputs.

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.

Moreover, China has criticised the framework as an Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation seeking to undermine its legitimate rise. The Indian defence ministry said that Austin's visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasises the strength of the India-US strategic partnership.