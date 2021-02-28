Indian police arrest woman for illegal entry

Khatima: Police arrested a US national of Pakistani origin for entering India from Nepal illegally in 2019. Farida Malik was on bail from a lower court on the condition that she would not leave India till the case was resolved.

According to police in Banbasa in Uttarakhand, a case was registered against Malik under section 3 of the Passports Act and section 14 of the Foreigners Act. In March 2020, Chief Judicial Magistrate in Uttarakhand's Champawat found her guilty of violating the Passports and Foreigners Act and pronounced a four-year jail sentence along with a fine of Rs 20,000. Malik was later lodged in jail since then.



In April 2020, the District and sessions court in Uttarakhand granted bail to Malik on the condition that she was not allowed to leave India. In May 2020, Malik filed a petition challenging the court's decision. However, she did not turn up for the court proceedings on February 22 2021.

Not changing its previous order, the court cancelled the bail bond of the accused and instructed the police to arrest her. The court instructed the female police officer Suman Pant to constitute the team and present the accused in the court of law.

Acting on specific inputs, the Surveillance cell arrested Farida Malik in Noida in Uttar Pradesh and presented her before the court.

The accused had claimed that she was a famous Pakistani singer and actor and had also performed various stage shows in several countries.

