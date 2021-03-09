Uttarakhand BJP legislature party to decide next CM: Dushyant Gautam

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam said the BJP legislature party will meet at 10 AM on Wednesday at the party headquarters to finalise the name of the new Chief Minister.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gautam said that he is leaving for Dehradun to attend the party meeting which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. "In all likelihood, the state will get the new chief minister on Wednesday," he said.

BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam speaking to ETV Bharat

He further said that the Rawat-led government did a commendable job in the state for the last four years where a lot of beneficial schemes were initiated.

Also Read: Ask Delhi why my resignation was sought: Rawat

On being asked about the future of Trivendra Singh Rawat, he said that the former chief minister might be given some responsibility in the central leadership.

It is worth mentioning here that Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, while addressing the media, Rawal also thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister for four years.

Also Read: Rawat's exit sheds light on BJP's 'perform or perish' policy