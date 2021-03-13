Uttarakhand govt to withdraw cases related to COVID-19 violations

Dehradun: The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations. Rawat made the decision during his first cabinet meeting on Friday.

The 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

State Chief Secretary Omprakash said the state cabinet has decided to withdraw all cases filed for the violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

The chief secretary has issued orders to celebrate four years of the government in all assembly constituencies on March 18.

Trivendra Singh's resigned after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources.

With agency inputs